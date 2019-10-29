HOUSTON — Going to school on the day after Halloween seems like it's not fair, but a lot of things seem to be not fair when you're in high school.

This generation of students, however, is doing what they can to enact change.

According to Change.org, Texas students are signing petitions calling for their school districts to cancel classes on the day after Halloween.

Here are the numbers for the Houston-area school districts:

Humble Independent School District - 10,694 signatures

Clear Creek ISD - 830 signatures

Katy ISD - 850 signatures

Pasadena ISD - 187 signatures

New Caney ISD - 89 signatures

Here are the numbers for Texas school districts with high signature counts:

40,000+ signatures - Frisco Independent School District (Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro)

12,000+ signatures - Lewisville Independent School District (Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro)

12,000+ signatures - Round Rock Independent School District (Austin Metro)

11,000+ signatures - Mansfield Independent School District (Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro)

9,900+ signatures - McKinney Independent School District (Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro)

7,700+ signatures - Plano Independent School District (Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro)

6,200+ signatures - Brownsville Independent School District (Brownsville, TX)

4,600+ signatures - Northwest Independent School District (Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro)

3,900+ signatures - Allen Independent School District (Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro)

That's a lot of electronic signatures.

The petitions aren't just being signed in Texas. There are thousands of petitions with more than 1.7 million signatures from students in the country.

