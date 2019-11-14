HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive takes place now through December 21st. The goal is to collect toys for less fortunate families in Houston and surrounding areas. Toys are distributed with the help of the Salvation Army and hundreds of dedicated volunteers.

Now through November 25th sign-up your company to be Santa’s helpers and collect toys for the KHOU Secret Santa Toy Drive.

Complete the form below and receive your official collection tool kit with additional information.

Thank you for standing for Houston to make a child’s holiday bright!