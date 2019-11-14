HOUSTON — Need help getting into the Christmas spirit? Then head on over to Santa’s Tavern.

Officially opening Friday, Porch Swing Pub has transformed itself into Santa’s Wonderland.

It's their first ever Christmas pop-up bar with wall to wall decorations. They’ll have Christmas cocktails, ugly sweater contests, Christmas karaoke and visits with Santa.

What more could you want?

“From the holiday music to the boozy drinks, seeing Santa, I don’t know how that wouldn’t put you in the holiday spirit at all," Asha Holloway said.

Santa’s Tavern isn’t just for adults. The bar becomes family friendly from the hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering activities for kids like ornament and gingerbread cookie decorating.

