HOUSTON — Don't feel like cooking for Christmas Day? No problem. There are plenty of Houston-area restaurants that are open Christmas Day. Below is a list of some of them. If you know of one we don't have below, email us at web@khou.com and we'll add it. Please make sure to check with the restaurants for availability before heading out!
Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St
Houston, Texas 77002
Open until 7pm
Grotto
Houston, Tx 77027
713.622.3663
Katz's Deli
2412 Washington Avenue
Houston, Texas 77007
3am - 2am
Shell Shack
2412 Washington Avenue
Houston, Texas 77007
3am - 2am
The Annie
1800 Post Oak Blvd, Ste 6170
Houston, Texas 77056
10am - 7pm
Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Parkway,B2
Katy, Texas 77449
11am - 8:30pm.
The Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd
Houston, Texas 77006
11am - 12am
Continental Club
3700 Main St
Houston, Texas 77002
8:30pm - 11pm
Red Lion British Pub
2316 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, Texas 77019
11am - close
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
5061 Westheimer Rd,
Houston, TX 77056
Fielding's local kitchen + bar
26400 Kuykendahl Rd, Bldg B, Creekside Village Green
The Woodlands, Texas 77375
Brunch from 10am - 3pm, Dinner from 3pm - 10pm
Brenner’s on the Bayou
1 Birdsall St
Houston, Texas 77007
5pm - 9:30pm
Banana Leaf Malaysian restaurant
9889 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. 311
Houston,Tx.77036
11am - 9:30pm
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas St.
Houston, Texas 77010
4pm - 10pm
Morton’s The Steakhouse
There are three locations. Tap/click to contact.
Downtown | Galleria area | The Woodlands
11am - 9pm
Confucius Seafood Restaurant
8880 Bellaire Blvd, Unit J
Houston, TX 77036
11-9:30
Mastro’s Restaurant
1650 W. Loop South
Houston, TX 77027
5pm - 11pm
