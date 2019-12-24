HOUSTON — Don't feel like cooking for Christmas Day? No problem. There are plenty of Houston-area restaurants that are open Christmas Day. Below is a list of some of them. If you know of one we don't have below, email us at web@khou.com and we'll add it. Please make sure to check with the restaurants for availability before heading out!

410 Bagby St

Houston, Texas 77002

Open until 7pm

Houston, Tx 77027

713.622.3663

2412 Washington Avenue

Houston, Texas 77007

3am - 2am

2412 Washington Avenue

Houston, Texas 77007

3am - 2am

1800 Post Oak Blvd, Ste 6170

Houston, Texas 77056

10am - 7pm

23119 Colonial Parkway,B2

Katy, Texas 77449

11am - 8:30pm.

2703 Montrose Blvd

Houston, Texas 77006

11am - 12am

3700 Main St

Houston, Texas 77002

8:30pm - 11pm

2316 S Shepherd Dr

Houston, Texas 77019

11am - close

5061 Westheimer Rd,

Houston, TX 77056

26400 Kuykendahl Rd, Bldg B, Creekside Village Green

The Woodlands, Texas 77375

Brunch from 10am - 3pm, Dinner from 3pm - 10pm

1 Birdsall St

Houston, Texas 77007

5pm - 9:30pm

9889 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. 311

Houston,Tx.77036

11am - 9:30pm

1515 Dallas St.

Houston, Texas 77010

4pm - 10pm

There are three locations. Tap/click to contact.

Downtown | Galleria area | The Woodlands

11am - 9pm

8880 Bellaire Blvd, Unit J

Houston, TX 77036

11-9:30

1650 W. Loop South

Houston, TX 77027

5pm - 11pm

