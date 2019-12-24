HOUSTON — Don't feel like cooking for Christmas Day?  No problem. There are plenty of Houston-area restaurants that are open Christmas Day. Below is a list of some of them. If you know of one we don't have below, email us at web@khou.com and we'll add it. Please make sure to check with the restaurants for availability before heading out!

Downtown Aquarium

410 Bagby St
Houston, Texas 77002

 Open until 7pm 

Grotto

Houston, Tx 77027
713.622.3663

Katz's Deli

2412 Washington Avenue  
Houston, Texas 77007

3am - 2am

 

Shell Shack

2412 Washington Avenue  
Houston, Texas 77007

3am - 2am

The Annie

1800 Post Oak Blvd, Ste 6170 
Houston, Texas 77056

10am - 7pm

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway,B2  
Katy, Texas 77449

11am - 8:30pm.

The Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd
Houston, Texas 77006

11am - 12am

Continental Club

3700 Main St  
Houston, Texas 77002

8:30pm - 11pm

Red Lion British Pub

2316 S Shepherd Dr  
Houston, Texas 77019

11am - close

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

5061 Westheimer Rd,

Houston, TX 77056

Fielding's local kitchen + bar

26400 Kuykendahl Rd, Bldg B, Creekside Village Green
The Woodlands, Texas 77375

Brunch from 10am - 3pm, Dinner from 3pm - 10pm

Brenner’s on the Bayou

1 Birdsall St
Houston, Texas 77007

5pm - 9:30pm 

Banana Leaf Malaysian restaurant

9889 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. 311

Houston,Tx.77036

11am - 9:30pm

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas St.

Houston, Texas 77010

4pm - 10pm

Morton’s The Steakhouse

There are three locations. Tap/click to contact.

Downtown | Galleria area | The Woodlands

11am - 9pm

Confucius Seafood Restaurant 

8880 Bellaire Blvd, Unit J

Houston, TX 77036

11-9:30

Mastro’s Restaurant

1650 W. Loop South

Houston, TX 77027

5pm - 11pm

RELATED: NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019 | Track him here

RELATED: Houston Superfeast in dire need of toys

RELATED: Did you procrastinate? Here are some stores that will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

 

 