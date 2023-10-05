It's going to feel like fall this weekend and the weather will be perfect for a trip to the pumpkin patch

Whether you're looking for a quick pumpkin patch photo-op or a fun place to spend a few hours in the Greater Houston Area, we've got you covered!

HOUSTON — It's going to feel like fall this weekend and with sunshine and lower humidity, it will be perfect for outdoor activities.

The timing couldn't be better for families who want to get in the Halloween spirit with a trip to the pumpkin patch.

Whether you're looking for a quick photo-op or a fun place to spend a few hours in the Greater Houston Area, we've got you covered!

Dewberry Farm Fall Festival

The pumpkin patch is one of the many things to enjoy at the Dewberry Farm in Brookshire. You can walk through their eight-acre corn maze, ride the train, take a spin on the ferris wheel or check out any of the other 40 attractions for kids.

Be sure and stop by the barnyard to visit the farm animals, including their rescued bull, Sir Loin, and his bestie, Jackson Brown the goat.

The Fall Festival is open to everyone Fridays through Sundays until Nov 14.

If you're not worn out yet, stick around for Boo-riffic Nights when the Haunted Hollow's Trail of Terror comes alive! Throw axes with Jason at Camp Crystal Lake, see life-sized lanterns of your favorite heroes of horror or take photos in a replica set from Stranger Things. You don't need a separate ticket for the nighttime attractions.

Tickets are $34.95 or $31.95 for seniors 60 and over. Kids two and under are free.

Photos: Dewberry Farm 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm

Don't let the name fool you! The Old Time Christmas Tree Farm in Spring transforms into one of the Houston area's favorite pumpkin patches. There are hay rides, train rides, a petting zoo and inflatables plus BBQ, shaved ice and funnel cakes.

They're open 4 -7 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $10 and children under two are free. Tickets for attractions are sold separately.

They are pet-friendly.

Old MacDonald's Farm

Pumpkin patch season is well underway at Old MacDonald's Farm in Humble but that's just one of many attractions.

The 15-acre property north of Houston has a petting zoo, pony rides, train rides and more.

Admission is $18.65 with discounts for seniors and military. Children 18 months and under are free.

Click here for more info.

7 Acre Wood

7 Acre Wood is an old-fashioned family fun park north of Houston in Conroe. Along with a pumpkin match, they have a petting zoo, mini-golf course, Western play town, zip line, scooter track, giant Lego room and more. They're open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $8.50

Admission is free for the Thrill at the Mill Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 40+ vendors, pony rides, hayrides and face painting.

P-6 Farms

Also in Montgomery County, the annual Fall Festival is underway at the P-6 Farms. The pumpkins, painted hay bales and sunflower fields are perfect for photo-ops. They also have a mini roller-coaster, ferris wheel, giant slide and glass funhouse. The pig and duck races are always a family favorite.

The P-6 Fall Festival in Montgomery will be open every Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Nov 5. Tickets are sold online only for $24.95. Children 2 and under are free.

St. Luke's United Methodist Church

St. Luke's UMC is back with their annual pumpkin patch. The front lawn at the their Westheimer Campus will be covered in gourds until Halloween day. Their pumpkin patch is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds from pumpkin sales will go to St. Luke's Pure Sound Youth Choir.

St. Andrew's Pearland Pumpkin Patch

St. Andrew's Pumpkin Patch in Pearland is back for the 25th year. Pick out the perfect pumpkin from noon to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The church will also have backdrops for photos and tools for sale to decorate your pumpkins.

The annual year's trick-or-treat event will be on Sunday, Oct 22. Check their website for more info.

Halter Inc.

Halter Inc. is a miniature horse farm that's made a difference in the lives of thousands of Houston-area children.

Their pumpkin patch, open every weekend in October, is a fundraiser for the non-profit and one of Houston's top 10 favorites for 10 straight years.

The $10 admission fee includes the Haunted Trail, stock yard maze, pony rides and a petting zoo. You'll also pay $5 for parking. The pumpkin patch is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.

If you'd like us to add another pumpkin patch or event to this list, email the information to web@khou.com.