HOUSTON — The holidays have hit Houston, and you know what that means: Thousands will head to NRG Center this weekend for Houston Ballet's Nutcracker Market.

The four-day event will highlight more than 260 merchants from across the country, including things like home décor, gourmet food, clothing, toys, jewelry, accessories and more.

You name it, they’ve got it.

The market hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Tickets are good for one-day admission during Thursday to Saturday. They are $20 each at NRG Center, but you can find discount tickets at Houston-area Randalls for $18.

Parking is $15, so keep that in mind. Maybe taking a rideshare will be cheaper or have someone drop you off.

All in all, people here say this is an event you won’t want to miss.

“It is an experience within itself, so you need to come and shop and take it all in and get ready for the Christmas spirit. And you're going to see things here that you don’t see normally," Libby Reidt with Pizzazzzz said.

Both shoppers and vendors come in from all over the country for the four-day event.

