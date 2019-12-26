NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — New Hampshire State Police helped two new parents welcome their child into the world, by delivering their baby!

Baby Dominic was so excited to join everyone on planet Earth that he just couldn’t wait to get to the hospital, he arrived on Interstate 93 Christmas morning.

Sgt. Tony Vincent Greico and Tr. Ryan St. Cyr and Officer Ryan Nolan delivered the little guy and later reunited with him and his parents on Christmas Day.

A New York Times article published a chart showing the most common and least common birthdays in the United States. The table showed that Christmas was the least popular day for babies to be born in the U.S.

New Hampshire State Police Shortly after midnight, on morning, helped ... these happy parents welcome baby Dominic into the world. Sgt. Vincent Grieco, Tr. Ryan St. Cyr, and Officer Ryan Nolan of Boscawen Police Department delivered Dominic on Interstate 93. All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together.

