Mother's Day amid COVID-19 looks a little different, but the love feels the same

With pandemic precautions in place, some people only got to visit their mothers from a distance.

HOUSTON — Mother's Day in the middle of a pandemic looks a little different thank in years past. Going out for brunch is still on the table, you just had to sit six feet away from other families.

Many Houstonians enjoyed a walk in the gorgeous weather. Others visited their mothers through a window. Kathy Eason delivered brisket to her mom at her retirement home, but could not go inside. While in Houston, her daughter, Mel, suggested they meet up at River Oaks Park.

"I know there’s nothing better than seeing human beings interacting and hearing them, especially right now," Mel said. "It just felt like the right setting."

"Well I can’t hug her, but I can feel her love from six feet away," Kathy said. "We’re just like this. We’re so, so close and we understand each other so well."

Social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic have taught Houstonians to appreciate simple pleasures.

“It’s really special, and it narrows it down to what’s really important," Mel said. "She’s pretty much my best friend. She understands me, and she cares about me and we share a lot of the same love for the world and it’s just beautiful. She makes my life so much richer and deeper.”

Even as the Easons sat in River Oaks Park, other families around them spread out for their Mother's Day picnics to maintain healthy space, and some wore masks.

It is a different way of celebrating Mother's Day, but many moms still feel the love and acknowledgment for their love, care, dedication and hard work.

Happy Mother's Day, moms. Thank you for molding us, teaching us, and loving us.

