Survey: 1/3 of Americans believe that if motherhood was a paid position, it would deserve a six-figure salary

If motherhood was a paid position, 38% of respondents believe that a six-digit salary was deserved, according to the survey.

Mother’s Day is the second-largest spending holiday in the U.S. behind Christmas.

The National Retail Federation predicts that Americans will drop a whopping $31.6 billion on mom this year.

Each buyer is expected to spend more than $245 on average. So, what are we buying?

The NRF says 75% will buy greetings cards followed closely by 72% purchasing flowers. Clothing, jewelry, and gift cards are also presents we will surprise mom with on May 8 this year.

More than half of those celebrating moms will do it with an outing to a restaurant or spa day gift.

DebtHammer.com surveyed 700 people to ask about Mother’s Day and gave us an interesting statistic.