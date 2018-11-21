CONROE, Texas - Not to stir trouble or pan holiday favorites, but bakers ready to mix it up break holiday molds.

Try to whip up a mash-up, a la Three Brothers' “Pumpecapple”: three pies baked in three cakes.

"Normal people are going to just bring a regular old pie,” said Amanda Cano, Conroe’s Babycakes owner.

Cano, winner of Food Network’s “Bakers vs. Fakers,” dished one recipe.

“This is an apple pie bread pudding with candied pecans and a vanilla caramel sauce,” she said.

It’s sure to make guests salivate.

You start basic. Mix your favorite bread pudding with pie filling, bake and cool.

“You can use bananas and chocolate, maybe some pumpkin puree with cinnamon, or some pumpkin pie filling. There's a lot of different things you can do if you don't like fruit,” Cano said.

We used cinnamon apples, a perfect complement to Cano's secret vanilla bean sauce to pull off your mash-up.

“This is what makes the bread pudding,” Cano said. “We've got a quart of heavy cream in here. We're going to turn it on medium-high."

Cano adds two vanilla beans and six egg yolks, then whisks the ingredients together.

“I like to pour in just a little bit of the milk just so that when I pour the sugar in, it's easier to whisk,” Cano said.

Add two cups of sugar and continually whisk while pouring in the sugar, Cano says.

“This is very important. You switch to a spatula, a rubber spatula,” Cano said. “If you use a whisk, it's going to create a lot of air. And then your vanilla sauce isn't going to be very thick. I still have it on medium-high but if it's your first time I would put it on low or medium."

Cano says to continually stir, getting around the bottom each time. Once it’s at the right sauce consistency, pour it over your pudding.

As for cutting into the putting, “You want to make sure it's cooled down enough to where it's not going to break when you take it out the pan,” Cano said.

Some candied pecans and caramel drizzle on top complete the dessert.

“It's one of those show-stopping desserts that people think is really complicated, but it's not,” Cano said. “It's very easy."

© 2018 KHOU