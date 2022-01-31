What is Lunar New Year?

The holiday is celebrated in several Asian countries, including China, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan. Lunar New Year is celebrated from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15.

HOUSTON — Lunar New Year celebrations are underway across the globe and here in H-Town to usher in the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1.

So, what traditions can folks expect?

The classic lion dance with drums and firecrackers, of course. That is performed to chase off evil spirits and usher in good luck. Folks “feed” the lions red envelopes with money and cabbage, which symbolizes money, for prosperity in the new year.

It will be the year 4720 by the lunar calendar.

Mei Li with The Chinese Community Center explains, “The lunar calendar is based on the moon circle instead of the western calendar based on the sun circle.”

The lunar calendar has a zodiac of 12 animals, one animal per year, which repeat every 12 years. Supposedly, you carry the traits of your birth animal.

This is the year of the tiger.

Mei Li explains, “The tiger is a symbol for very strong will, very positive very brave.”

The holiday is celebrated in several Asian countries, including Vietnam, South Korea and Japan. In China, people get two weeks off to celebrate the new year.

The holiday is filled with televised spectacles and festivals.

Mei Li says, “People have to go back home, have to see parents, have to have big gathering dinner together. Even grocery stores are closed for at least three days.”

Families stock up on red lanterns, red firework decorations, red posters, and all-important red envelopes.

Mei Li jokes, “Kids couldn't sleep on Lunar New Year's Eve. Seniors and parents will give them envelopes with little money.”

And the must-have food? Dumplings!

The popular potstickers, or jao tze, are labor-intensive and these days available in the freezer section of many grocery stores.

That’s just one new twist on a tradition 5,000 years old.