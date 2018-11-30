LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A League City woman is desperate to find her stolen Christmas wreath which was a handmade gift from her late son.

"It always brought me joy when I saw it,” said Babbette Clingan. “It made me happy, you know? Because I always felt like he was here."

The wreath was made by Chris Clingan, a young talented artist who was Babbette’s heart and soul.

"He was my life, you know? My child," she said. "He was a joy. He brought so much joy to my life."

Please share! Let's find this mom's wreath for Christmas. Her son, who died 5 years ago, made it for her. https://t.co/TzHBxj2LsZ — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) November 30, 2018

Chris was 22 years old when he was stabbed to death by a friend in San Antonio. Babbette has spent the past five years relearning how to live.

"For the first few years you just want to put your head in the sand," she said. "And, when you lose a child, you know, your world is dark.

"But I knew he didn’t want it to destroy me which is what I was doing."

Babette said it's harder during Christmas time because the family misses Chris. He was such a big part of the holiday experience.

Eventually, Babette started celebrating her son’s favorite holiday again; always hanging his wreath on the front door.

However, on Wednesday, as she left for work, Babbette realized the wreath had been stolen.

"It was devastating," she said. "Devastating. It’s like, a part of my heart was taken."

"They don’t know what they took. You know? It’s like they ripped me open again."

This grieving mom is hoping that the thief will have a change of heart and give her back the one thing she wants this Christmas.

“There is no value of that," she said. "You can never replace it. And that’s all I have that he made for me."

Anyone with information about the wreath can contact KHOU reporter Lauren Talarico, ltalarico@khou.com.

