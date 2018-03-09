HOUSTON - Houston and holidays are a dangerous combination, because the pair always seems to come with severe weather.
More than 10 inches of rain has already fallen along the coast, leading to isolated flooding this Labor Day.
Here’s a look back at flood events that have fallen on holidays, according to the Harris County Flood Control District:
Labor Day 2008
- A tropical depression forms, which later becomes Hurricane Ike
- Over the course of two weeks, the storm surge swamps 2,500 structures
- Rainfall floods an additional 1,200 homes
Memorial Day 2015
- 11 inches of rain falls in 3 hours over Brays Bayou
- Seven fatalities reported
- More than 6,000 structures flood
Tax Day 2016
- 12-16 inches of rain falls in 12 hours county-wide
- Seven fatalities reported
- 9,820 structures flood
Memorial Day 2016
- 8-13 inches of rain falls
- 400 structures flood in Harris County
- 900 structures flood in Montgomery County
Independence Day 2018
- 5-8 inches of rain falls
- Vehicle rescues take place on flooded highways
- City of Houston cancels Fourth of July celebration
