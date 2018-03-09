HOUSTON - Houston and holidays are a dangerous combination, because the pair always seems to come with severe weather.

More than 10 inches of rain has already fallen along the coast, leading to isolated flooding this Labor Day.

Here’s a look back at flood events that have fallen on holidays, according to the Harris County Flood Control District:

Labor Day 2008

A tropical depression forms, which later becomes Hurricane Ike

Over the course of two weeks, the storm surge swamps 2,500 structures

Rainfall floods an additional 1,200 homes

Memorial Day 2015

11 inches of rain falls in 3 hours over Brays Bayou

Seven fatalities reported

More than 6,000 structures flood

Tax Day 2016

12-16 inches of rain falls in 12 hours county-wide

Seven fatalities reported

9,820 structures flood

Memorial Day 2016

8-13 inches of rain falls

400 structures flood in Harris County

900 structures flood in Montgomery County

Independence Day 2018

5-8 inches of rain falls

Vehicle rescues take place on flooded highways

City of Houston cancels Fourth of July celebration

