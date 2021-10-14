Is it too early? Highland Village has Christmas decorations up but it's for a good cause

Is it ever too early to decorate for the holidays? We asked shoppers in Highland Village where they skipped right over Halloween and Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON — You might still be picking pumpkins, but in Highland Village it’s beginning to look a lot like, well, Christmas.

Forget Halloween and Thanksgiving, they are skipping ahead to December 25. And some shoppers aren't mad about it.

“Seeing the decorations, they’re so pretty," said one shopper.

“They really kind of blend with the city. It really kind of brightens it all up," said another.

Others? Not so much.

“It’s a little too early," a different shopper laughed.

“It’s gotta be past Halloween. It’s gotta be past Halloween," Houston resident Ryan said. “I’m the person who puts my stuff up the week of."

Looking up from the sidewalk at the big bows and being eye-level with the ornaments, shoppers and pedestrians had different answers to the great holiday debate. Is it ever too soon to start decorating?

Brenda lives near Highland Village and is moving soon so she's trying to take it all in before she leaves.

“It kind of makes you feel good to see them out. I know it’s a few months away," Brenda said.

Social media lit up with reactions to video of the decorations on KHOU’s Instagram.

A shopper named Nina had her hands full with shopping bags and said, “I was out here earlier yesterday and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, they have Christmas decorations out already? Can we just get through October first?'"

“… It’s borderline, it’s borderline. I wouldn’t want it any earlier, let’s just say that," said a shopper named Justin.

But according to the center, the decorations are more than just festive. Highland Village put them up last week to coincide with The Holiday Shopping Card which gives consumers a discount at participating Greater Houston-area retailers. More importantly, proceeds from the card help those battling cancer.

And as the debate rages on…

“It puts us right in the Christmas spirit," said Justin.

There’s, no doubt, something to be said for spreading cheer of any kind -- even if it is a little ahead of schedule.

“The times we’re living in, I think it’s great to get people energized and start thinking about all of the holiday season that’s coming up," Nina said.

Highland Village says the decorations will be up until the week after New Year’s.