Hope for the Holidays | HTown Frankie, dad behind viral light displays, customizes show for patients at Texas Children's Hospital

"It’s nice for them to kind of switch their train of thought,” said Frankie To-Ong who knows what it's like to have a child in a hospital.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Frankie To-Ong, who may be better known as ‘HTown Frankie,’ is the mastermind behind some truly viral holiday light show masterpieces.

More than 150 million people have viewed his displays which are creatively synched to music, including songs from Houston rap legends. Celebrities, musicians and late night talk show hosts have featured To-Ong’s creations on social media and television.

But it’s a specially created showstopper for young patients at Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands that has To-Ong beaming with pride.

“It’s nice for them to kind of switch their train of thought,” said To-Ong of his light show positioned between the hospital and its parking garage.

Child patients are able to watch the 40-minute show from their hospital floor. Handheld radios tuned to 88.1 FM allow them to listen to 11 holiday songs synchronized to 4,250 pixels individually placed on Christmas trees and candy canes. The lights dance along to Christmas classics like ‘Feliz Navidad’ and ‘Joy to the World.’

“I hope it could serve as a catalyst for that special feeling of being with your family,” said the Spring husband and father of two girls. It’s a feeling the IT manager and DJ knows well.

“My daughter, Piper, had heart surgery,” after she was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect (ASD) when she was 3-years-old. ASD is a congenital heart defect where an abnormal opening in the wall (septum) divides the heart's two upper chambers that allows blood from either side of the heart to cross into the opposite atrium.

“That’s why we hold Texas Children’s Hospital very close to us.”

He first debuted a custom light show for Texas Children Hospital patients in The Woodlands in 2020. The entertainment is available until early January.

“Any chance to ensure patients and their families can still enjoy the festivities, even while away from home, is an important step to providing excellent care,” said Juanna Brandon, Director of Patient Care Services at Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands. “We’re grateful for the To-Ong family’s willingness to give back to the community and bring holiday cheer to Texas Children’s patients and their families.”