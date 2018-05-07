HOUSTON – Flooding at Eleanor Tinsley Park sank Freedom Over Texas concerts but not the fun.

People still gathered along Allen Parkway to celebrate.

What looked like a letdown proved reason to throw a house party for Trinita Childress, who lives in the Historic Oaks of Allen Parkway. She invites family over every year. However, when the city of Houston cancelled all except the fireworks portion of Freedom Over Texas across the street, she entertained dozens more with music, dancing and more.

“We (were) not going to waste any food,” she said.

Vicki Smith did not realize the show cancelled until she walked half a mile, hauling her lawn chair even with her broken left arm in a sling.

“It’s the Fourth of July,” she said. “Celebrate sunshine (and) our nation’s birthday.”

She said the best part of the show was not just the fireworks. Smith enjoyed the company people who joined her on the soggy hill above the flooded park just as much.

© 2018 KHOU