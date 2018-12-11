HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” just in time for the holidays.
This is the seventh year for "TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights," which has become a favorite holiday tradition.
New this year, the lights will open at 5 p.m. so you can enjoy longer hours on Prime Nights and discounted entry on Value Nights.
The lights, not the animals, are the main attraction at Zoo Lights, but animals are the inspiration for many of the displays.
Zoo Lights runs until Jan. 13, 2019.
Value Nights: Member $12.95 Non-Member $17.95
Prime Nights: Member $17.95 Non-Member $22.95
Children 1 and Under: FREE
More info on the web: https://zoolights.houstonzoo.org