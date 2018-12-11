HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” just in time for the holidays.

This is the seventh year for "TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights," which has become a favorite holiday tradition.

Related: What’s new this year at Houston Zoo Lights

New this year, the lights will open at 5 p.m. so you can enjoy longer hours on Prime Nights and discounted entry on Value Nights.

Photos: A look back at the 2017 Houston Zoo lights The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU) The Houston Zoo has once again “transformed into a winter wonderland” for the 2017 holiday season. This is the sixth year in a row for the holiday tradition. (Photo: Sarah Zizinia, KHOU)

Photos: A look back at the 2017 Houston Zoo lights

The lights, not the animals, are the main attraction at Zoo Lights, but animals are the inspiration for many of the displays.

Zoo Lights runs until Jan. 13, 2019.

Value Nights: Member $12.95 Non-Member $17.95

Prime Nights: Member $17.95 Non-Member $22.95

Children 1 and Under: FREE

More info on the web: https://zoolights.houstonzoo.org

© 2018 KHOU