HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is once again “transforming into a winter wonderland” as colder temperatures arrive across Southeast Texas.
This year’s ‘TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights’ opens to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 17. This will be the seventh year in a row for the holiday tradition.
New this year, the lights will open at 5 p.m. so you can enjoy longer hours on Prime Nights and discounted entry on Value Nights.
The lights, not the animals, are the main attraction at Zoo Lights, but animals are the inspiration for many of the displays.
Zoo Lights runs until Jan. 13, 2019.
Member Preview Nights: November 13 & 14: $6.95
Value Nights: Member $12.95 Non-Member $17.95
Prime Nights: Member $17.95 Non-Member $22.95
Children 1 and Under: FREE
More info on the web: https://zoolights.houstonzoo.org