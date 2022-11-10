Details of

The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas and Bagby.

HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade.

The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of Silence' in memory of the 102nd anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, which ended WWI.

Parade details

The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas and Bagby.

The route will head east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar and end on Lamar and Bagby.

Local veteran organizations, ROTC, Junior ROTCs, bands and supporters will march in the parade to show respect and to honor the veterans. This parade is open to the public and all are welcomed along the parade route.