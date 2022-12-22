Tamaladas have started for many families across the area

Local families are making tamales for Christmas. It’s a tradition for many to host a tamalada, or a tamal-making party, with family and friends.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Local families are starting to make tamales for Christmas. It’s a tradition for many to host a tamalada, or a tamal-making party, with friends and family.

For the Mendoza family, the tradition started many decades ago.

"It has been a tradition in my family. We would always do it on the 24th with my family and my siblings," Minerva Mendoza said.

Now, Mendoza does her annual tamal-making party with her children and grandchildren.

"We are basic, the meat is pork shoulder roast. I cook it ahead of time," Mendoza said.

The meat gets prepared the night before, but on the day of the tamalada, her loved ones gather around the dining room table and start spreading the tamales.

Even though some tamales might not look perfect, it's not really about that, it’s about the time spent around the table.