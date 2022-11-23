Don't want to cook? Here's a list of Houston restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Looking for a place to eat on Turkey Day? We've got you covered! Here's a list of restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Not in the mood to cook this year? We can't say that we blame you!

Here's a list of Houston restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.

The Annie will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. They're offering a three-course prix-fixe menu and a limited dinner menu. The cost for the prix-fixe menu will be $90 for adults and $35 for children (ages 11 and younger), excluding tax and gratuity. The prix-fixe menu will be offered all day. On the way in or out, guests can grab complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies.

Babin's is offering the "Chef's Thanksgiving Feature Menu" on Turkey Day. It's $29 per person and features your choice of turkey, ham, or a combo of both meats, green beans, French bread, cornbread stuffing, sweet or mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy.

The regular menu will also be available.

B&B Butchers will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will offer a prix-fixe menu ($90/adult; $35/kid, ages 11 & under. Excludes tax, gratuity and drinks) plus the entire dinner menu. The prix-fixe menu includes an amuse bouche, three courses (appetizer, main and dessert) and family-style side dishes. Complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies will also be provided.

Reservations are required and will be taken throughout the day. Call 713-862-1814.

B.B. Italia guests will have the option to order from the regular dinner as well as the prix-fixe dinner menu. Reservations are recommended.

Boston Market is offering premade Thanksgiving dinners. Click here for more information.

Brennan's will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving. You're asked to call 713-522-9711 for reservations. No online reservations are available for holidays. The restaurant is offering a prix fixe 3-course menu for $84/adult and $30/child.

Buca di Beppo is open on Thanksgiving day, offering a traditional Thanksgiving menu complete with roasted turkey breast and all the classic side dishes you love. Italian specialties from their a la carte menu are available as well.

Cracker Barrel is offering to-go dinners. Click here for more information.

Del Frisco's is offering a Thanksgiving feast that includes a 20 oz. prime rib dinner served with horseradish crash, red wine au jus and château mashed potatoes.

Grotto is offering a three-course menu on Thanksgiving and is available dine-in and to-go. It's $52 per person without including tax and tip. Click here for more information.

Indianola is cooking Thanksgiving dinner for you! Make a reservation here. They're serving smoked heritage turkey, mesquite grilled Angus filet, and smoked apple glazed pork loin. There will also be plenty of hors d'oeuvres and side dishes. For dessert, they're serving pumpkin pie, pecan pie, caramelized pear coffee cake, and Tollhouse crunch cake.

The Oceanaire is offering a $50 Thanksgiving feast. It consists of herb-roasted turkey breast filled with cranberry and sage stuffing and paired with mashed potatoes, homemade cranberry chutney, green beans almondine, and more traditional favorites as well as a vast selection of wine.

Perry's is offering dine-in and take-out on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They have a $49 Thanksgiving menu. Click here for more information.

Rainbow Lodge is offering a three-course menu for $75 per person. They'll have a traditional turkey dinner and its smoky duck gumbo. Guests will be able to choose from the restaurant’s famed game choices like grilled buffalo and venison (A separate kids menu is available for $45 per child).

Ruth's Chris will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They're offering a three-course Thanksgiving feast with all of the trimmings. Their regular dinner menu will also be available.

Only available for dine-in, Saltgrass is serving up a roasted turkey breast, dressing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a choice of salad or soup. All locations will be open.

Executive Chef Brian Sutton and owner Benjamin Berg are serving up a $250 per person menu that will include a plate of gourmet appetizers for the table to share followed by a series of decadent hors d'oeuvres. Choose your first and second course entrée paired with a selection of six unlimited traditional side dishes, which are all served tableside. Try to save room for the artisan cheese service followed by an assortment of six desserts!

They have seatings at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Click here to book a table.