Houston ranked in top 10 'Grinchiest' cities in the US, study says

HOUSTON — Well, Houston, looks like our city made Santa's naughty list this year, according to a new study by FinanceBuzz.

The study ranked Houston number 10 in the top 10 Grinchiest cities in the U.S. because of its minimal amount of holiday celebrations, decor and cheer. Houston also ranked pretty low on the holiday volunteer scale, the study said.

New York topped the chart for the Grinchiest city in the U.S. while Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island were given the titles of the least Grinchiest cities in America, FinanceBuzz revealed. Apparently, the holiday festivals and events in these two cities are booming! See rankings below.

The 10 Grinchiest cities in the U.S. are:



New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Antonio, TX Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Phoenix, AZ Dallas, TX Columbus, OH Oklahoma City, OK Houston, TX

The 10 least Grinchiest cities are:

Hartford, CT Providence, RI Minneapolis, MN Orlando, FL Pittsburgh, PA Riverside, CA Atlanta, GA Salt Lake City, UT Baltimore, MD Cincinnati, OH

Houston may not be the most festive city when it comes to Christmas, but there are some residents who have enough cheer for all of us. Check out their holiday-themed homes in the playlist below.