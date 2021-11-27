Supply chain issues hit Houston during holidays

With fewer products available, customers are shopping earlier to make sure they get the decorations they want.

HOUSTON — It's that time of the year.

But those seasonal items we rely on to show our holiday spirit, have been no exception to supply chain demands.

C&D Hardware and Gifts in the Heights has been serving customers for 70 years, and general manager Duane Myers said stocking merchandise on his shelves has been this year's biggest challenge.

“It seems like we’re getting hit a lot harder, with more volume, a lot quicker,” Myers said.

So far, he said the store has managed to make up for what they've been missing.

Myers said he typically orders holiday merchandise in the springtime, but this year, he had to find some items on his own.

“Some of our suppliers did not come through for us so we were scrambling at the end, but we did fill most of the holes,” he said.

Heights residents, like Victoria, were are taking that into account this year.

“Just last year, I think … so I did have trouble finding lights then so that was part of my motivation to come early this year,” she said.

Ed Goering was decorating his front yard on Saturday; something he's done on the weekend after Thanksgiving for 20 years.

“I channel my inner Clark Griswold,” Goering said.

The supply chain's effects have extended from global shortages to his front yard.

“These particular LED lights, they’re Bluetooth controlled, so it’s hard to find things like that this year,” Goering said.

And as more and more Houstonians get into the holiday spirit, Myers has one piece of advice.