Celebrating the start of Hanukkah in Houston

HOUSTON — Sunday night at sundown is the start of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights. There are several ways around the Houston area to celebrate the start of the eight-day celebration. Here are some of them.

Hanukkah Menorah Parade

Tonight is the 19th annual Hanukkah Menorah Parade, honoring Houston’s first responders.

According to Chabad Outreach, 50 menorahs will be on top of private cars for the parade. They’ll be escorted by Houston-area police, fire trucks, EMS and rescue vehicles.

They’ll leave from the Chabad outreach Center at around 4 p.m., arriving at Houston City Hall by 5:15 p.m.

A special menorah lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. followed by a children’s program that includes crafts, a raffle and Chanukah gift box for all children.

You can learn more about this event at ChanukahInHouston.com

Post Oak Menorah Lighting

This event begins at 4 p.m. at 1702 S. Post Oak and is free for all ages. According to the MommyPoppins.com website, there is an audio walking experience that tells the story of Hanukkah.

Bellaire Hanukkah Festival

A dinner buffet, crafts and treats and a giant menorah, plus face painting and inflatables. This event starts at 4 p.m. at Bellaire Town Square. You can RSVP and buy tickets at JewishBellaire.com/Chanukah

Hanukkah Outdoor Extravaganza in Sugar Land

This event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sugar Land Town Square. There will be bounce houses, face painting, music, performances and more. Dignitaries will be on hand to greet people there. The event is free of charge for the whole family. More information here.

There are more Houston Hanukkah events listed on the ChabadHouston.com website.

To get more events added to this page, email web@khou.com.