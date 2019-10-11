HOUSTON, Texas — Ready or not, Christmas has arrived at the Galleria. Saturday's Annual Ice Spectacular drew thousands to the mall.

It’s the sights and sounds of the season, decking the halls, the walls and almost every head in the Galleria.

“People want to come here, and they want to be part of the buzz and the magic we have here," Director of Marketing Chris Lane said.

The 31st Annual Ice Spectacular unwrapped the Christmas Season before our eyes.

From country singers to ice skaters, even Santa himself stepped on the ice.

“It's everything all bundled up in one, the Christmas, the holidays, the lighting, the whole show, it was beautiful," Fran Vaughn said.

The excitement only escalated from there, all culminating in a Christmas tree lighting like you’ve never seen.

Most there saying it’s never too soon for Santa.

“This is my favorite holiday because I get to spend time with my family," Katherine Giles said.

“I already got my tree set up at the house and stuff, Mariah Carey playing 'All I want for Christmas.' Skip Thanksgiving, let’s go straight to Christmas," C.J. Bordelon said.

