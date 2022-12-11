Holiday season kicks off in the Houston area

Winter events took over the Houston area on Saturday.

HOUSTON — Winter was on full display in the Houston area Saturday.

KHOU’s Chief Meteorologist David Paul kicked things off at the Memorial City Mall with the annual tree lighting ceremony. We hear Santa also made a special appearance!

Back downtown, Discovery Green's annual celebration was on the ice for the 15th time.

“Here in Houston, sometimes we have to import the winter," says Susanne Theis, Discovery Green's programming director.

Ice skaters like Tiffany had a great time on the rink's first night of the season and enjoyed the change in weather.

“It’s much better than the heat we’ve been experiencing the past couple weeks," Tiffany said.

Ice carving, music and a new art installation called "Solstice" also highlighted the event.

“This piece is really zen," said detail artist Daniel Iregui.

The idea of Discovery Green’s annual “Frostival” is to help people relax and enjoy the holidays together.

“It builds community when we’re all out here together sharing special magical moments," Theis said.