New Year's Eve celebrations in Houston

HOUSTON — There might not be an official city celebration for New Year's Eve this year, but that doesn't mean you can't ring in 2023 with a party.
Some are free. Some cost money. But all should be a great time to celebrate the new year.
While the weather is expected to be gorgeous, there are indoor and outdoor options that are sure to make everyone happy.
Bungalow on Main Street downtown is one of the city's newest upscale venues. It's offering a New Year's Eve dinner.
"We didn't want to be tied down to that steakhouse-seafood kind of vibe where you get that stuffy, snobby service. We want to make sure everything is immaculate from the service to the food to the music that we've cultivated as well," executive chef Aaron Kalenda said.
The restaurant will have three, two-hour timeslots for dinner service. There's no cover and no minimum purchase requirement.
Out in west Houston, at Daiq's, the cover isn't free, but you have your choice of payment. You can either pay $30 at the door or get your cover for free if you bring in children's clothes to donate. A portion of the proceeds from the night will go to the Boys and Girls Club and Mia's Closet.
General manager Adam Hicks said the food sets the restaurant apart.
"It's mostly Southern but we have a couple of twists on the menu -- like, we have egg rolls and ramen -- so we switch it up a little bit based on what people like," Hicks said.
If you're looking for something less formal, the Sneaker Ball at Bar 5015 might be your best bet.
"I've done parties for the last 15 years but this was the year to do something different. 5015 is an outdoor space -- mostly patio space -- so (we) tried to do something different this year. And the weather is supposed to be fantastic, it's supposed to be amazing. We're coming off a rough week (weather-wise)," owner Steven Rogers said.
There are also family-friendly options. The Kemah Boardwalk will be having a New Year's Eve celebration open to the public.
Constellation Field
In Sugar Land, you can catch the light show and fireworks at the home of the Space Cowboys.
This list will be updated as we learn about more celebrations.