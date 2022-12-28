New Year's Eve celebrations in Houston

Here's a look at the parties across town for you to celebrate ringing in 2023.

HOUSTON — There might not be an official city celebration for New Year's Eve this year, but that doesn't mean you can't ring in 2023 with a party.

Some are free. Some cost money. But all should be a great time to celebrate the new year.

While the weather is expected to be gorgeous, there are indoor and outdoor options that are sure to make everyone happy.

Bungalow on Main Street downtown is one of the city's newest upscale venues. It's offering a New Year's Eve dinner.

"We didn't want to be tied down to that steakhouse-seafood kind of vibe where you get that stuffy, snobby service. We want to make sure everything is immaculate from the service to the food to the music that we've cultivated as well," executive chef Aaron Kalenda said.

The restaurant will have three, two-hour timeslots for dinner service. There's no cover and no minimum purchase requirement.

Out in west Houston, at Daiq's, the cover isn't free, but you have your choice of payment. You can either pay $30 at the door or get your cover for free if you bring in children's clothes to donate. A portion of the proceeds from the night will go to the Boys and Girls Club and Mia's Closet.

General manager Adam Hicks said the food sets the restaurant apart.

"It's mostly Southern but we have a couple of twists on the menu -- like, we have egg rolls and ramen -- so we switch it up a little bit based on what people like," Hicks said.

“A TOAST AT MIDNIGHT NYE CELEBRATION” BOOK YOUR VIP PACKAGE NOW 🥂‼️ SATURDAY DECEMBER 31ST FULL DINNER & BRUNCH MENU... Posted by Daiq's on Monday, December 26, 2022

If you're looking for something less formal, the Sneaker Ball at Bar 5015 might be your best bet.

"I've done parties for the last 15 years but this was the year to do something different. 5015 is an outdoor space -- mostly patio space -- so (we) tried to do something different this year. And the weather is supposed to be fantastic, it's supposed to be amazing. We're coming off a rough week (weather-wise)," owner Steven Rogers said.

5015 NYE SNEAKER GALA 🎆 POWERD BY AGENDA @agendahouston 👟 ROCKETS VS KNICKS GAME AFTER PARTY 🏀 SATURDAY DECEMBER 31st FEATURING: CUSTOMIZED SNEAKER BAR GOGO DANCERS SNEAKER GIVEAWAYS PAPARAZZI RED CARPET 360 PHOTO BOOTH MIDNIGHT CHAMPANGE TOAST @godjhiceo DJ HI-C @djyoungstreetz DJ YOUNG STREETS @djdebanair DJ DEBANAIR The Bar 5015 5015 Almeda Rd Houston Tx 77004 WWW.5015SNEAKERGALA.COM Posted by Thebar5015 on Sunday, December 11, 2022

There are also family-friendly options. The Kemah Boardwalk will be having a New Year's Eve celebration open to the public.

Need NYE plans? We got you covered! 👍 Enjoy Live music, activities for the kids, entertainment and a firework show to... Posted by Kemah Boardwalk on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Constellation Field

In Sugar Land, you can catch the light show and fireworks at the home of the Space Cowboys.