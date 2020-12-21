Pecan Grove family goes over the top with their Christmas decorations

A Fort Bend County family has gone above and beyond this year with their Christmas decorations standing taller than their house.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — 2020 has been a tough year for everyone. But the Foley family wanted to make sure that their Christmas Spirit wasn’t ruined by the pandemic.

"This year we wanted to go a little over the top," Sean Foley said.

He's a Pecan Grove resident. And over the top they did. They began decorating their house in November. And they built a 40-foot tall structure.

"Our yard is kind of little ... we had no more room to add any more (so) we built a giant structure to kind of start adding them up and put them vertically up," Foley said.

Underneath the structure is a van with a manger inside. And they even added a projector with a camera to capture the cars driving by their home. It was all inspired by their childhood cartoons from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Bringing back wonderful memories for many adults.

"When they come by the house you hear the dads and the moms screaming louder than the kids. It’s all old Christmas stuff cartoons and movies and stuff," Foley said.

The over-the-top decorations have made the family the winner of the Christmas decorating contest in their neighborhood. An achievement they hope brings some joy to their neighbors all around.