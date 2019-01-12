HOUSTON — The City of Houston marked 100 years of it's annual tree lighting ceremony with Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular on Saturday.

To commemorate the centennial celebration, organizers moved the event up to Thanksgiving weekend.

"One hundred years is truly special," said Susan Christian, Director of the Mayor's Office of Special Events. "It's an exciting weekend, and it takes a lot of people working very hard to put it together."

The night featured musical performances by Grammy-nominated sisters Chloe x Halle and American Idol top 10 finalist Uche.

"The performances tonight are showstoppers," Christian said.

The highlight for the crowd was the tree lighting and impressive fireworks show. The city's holiday tree is 70 feet high and featured 99,680 LED lights and 4,000 ornaments.

