Retail store return policy changes this holiday season

HOUSTON — It’s the season of giving and the season of returning but make sure you read the fine print. A recent survey found that six out of 10 retailers have changed their return policies, including online returns.

The cost to send an item back to Zara is $3.95. If you’re shipping something back to J-Crew, expect to spend $7.50. Dillard’s return shopping costs will set you back $9.95.

They’re all part of a growing list of retailers charging returns fees. The range is typically between $3 and $10.

Mehwish Wasi shops almost entirely online and was recently hit with return fees after ordering multiple pairs of pants.

“I needed to try on a lot of things, and for certain stores, I did have to eat that $5 cost,” Wasi said.

Retail experts said that with labor and shipping costs going up, return fees are something that shoppers should get used to.

According to the National Retail Federation, $102 billion worth of online orders were returned in 2020. In 2021, that number more than doubled to $218 billion.

Jonathan Poma is the CEO of a company called Loop. They help more than 1,500 retailers save on return costs.

“About 40% of our merchants are charging for refunds, and that's up. It's nearly doubled in the last 12 months” Poma said. “For some merchants, especially small businesses and entrepreneurs, it can be the difference between existing in 12 months and no longer being in business.”