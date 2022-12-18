Hanukkah in Houston is a celebration of light

Celebrations begin Sunday night as the Anti-Defamation League's "Shine A Light" initiative shares Hanukkah's message to dispel darkness

HOUSTON — Across Houston, the city was illuminated by the joyous celebration of Hanukkah on Sunday night.

Mayor Sylvester Turner was on hand at the 27th annual lighting of the menorah. He was sharing the message of Hanukkah in front of hundreds at the steps of City Hall.

"Goodwill ultimately triumphs over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness," Turner said.

Mark Toubin is a director for the Anti-Defamation League and said the holiday is about illumination.

"It derives from an effort to prevent Jews from practicing their religion, and a small group, the Maccabees fought back, and they prevailed and they were able to continue practicing their faith. The holiday, however, isn't so much about the military victory. It's about the miracle of light, which is when they went to the temple that was destroyed. And they found enough oil which they thought would last maybe a day. And it lasted for eight nights," Toubin said.

The meaning behind their story, according to Toubin, is as important today as it was then.

“Providing light and into the darkness is something that we need more than ever, given the rise in anti-Semitism and, and all forms of hate," Toubin said.

The ADL’s “Shine A Light” initiative is offering webinars and resources through Hanukkah and it seeks to dispel that darkness through education, coalition, and inclusivity.

“We need to take action now. Everybody, whether it's Jews or non-Jews, everyone in this in this country, who understands that hate can't prevail," he said.

The initiative comprises more than 80 Jewish and non-Jewish organizations that are committed to addressing rising anti-Semitism and furthering their efforts.

According to the ADL, 2021 saw the highest number of antisemitic incidents since the organization began tracking them in 1979.

“If everybody does what they're capable of, the Jewish community and others, we can push this back," Toubin said.

He said the message of Hanukkah begins with awareness.

“Shining a light, illuminating the darkness is the first step and most important step,” Toubin said.

The holiday is both a celebration and a reminder of the power of our collective light.

“It is harnessing that combination of people who don't believe in hate. That's how we prevail,” Toubin said.