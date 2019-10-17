Thanksgiving is still over a month away, but I know what we should be thankful for this year: 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have revealed their schedule of brand-new Christmas flicks we'll be watching this season.
Hallmark Channel will debut 24 "Countdown to Christmas" originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 16 "Miracles of Christmas" movies.
The networks begin their around-the-clock, 24/7 Christmas movie schedule on Friday, Oct. 25.
Christmas movie star Candace Cameron-Bure hosts Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas 10th Anniversary Preview Special" on Saturday, Oct. 19 and "Miracles of Christmas Preview Special" on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Countdown to Christmas
Hallmark Channel
- Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Saturday, Oct. 26
Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis
- Merry & Bright
Saturday, Nov. 2
Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker
- Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Sunday, Nov. 3
Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw
- Picture a Perfect Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 9
Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor
- The Mistletoe Secret
Sunday, Nov. 10
Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy
- Christmas Under the Stars
Saturday, Nov. 16
Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters
- Write Before Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 17
Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray
- Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Saturday, Nov. 23
Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier and Priscilla Presley
- Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2
Sunday, Nov. 24
Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford
- A Christmas Duet
Monday, Nov. 24
Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn and Teryl Rothery
- Double Holiday
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope
- The Christmas Club
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell
- Check Inn to Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 28
Rachel Boston and Wes Brown
- Christmas at the Plaza
Friday, Nov. 29
Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge
- Christmas in Rome
Saturday, Nov. 30
Lacey Chabert and Sam Page
- Christmas Town
Sunday, Dec. 1
Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick
- A Christmas Love Story, from the Hallmark Hall of Fame
Saturday, Dec.7
Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn
- Christmas at Dollywood
Sunday, Dec. 8
Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton
- Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Saturday, Dec. 14
Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner
- Holiday Date
Sunday, Dec. 15
Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 21
Eric Mabius
- A Cheerful Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 22
- When Calls the Heart Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Erin Krakow , Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins and Andrea Brooks
- New Year, New Me
Saturday, Dec. 28
Aimee Teegarden
Miracles of Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- A Merry Christmas Match
Friday, Oct. 25
Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey
- Nostalgic Christmas
Thursday, Oct. 31
Brooke D'Orsay and Trevor Donovan
- Two Turtle Doves
Friday, Nov. 1
Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady
- A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 7
Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres
- Holiday for Heroes
Friday, Nov. 8
Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin
- A Christmas Miracle
Thursday, Nov. 14
Tamera Mowry- Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick
- A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love
Friday, Nov. 15
Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth
- Holiday Hearts
Thursday, Nov. 21
Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell
- Our Christmas Love Song
Friday, Nov. 22
Alicia Witt
- Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Friday, Nov. 29
Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad
- A Homecoming for the Holidays
Thursday, Dec. 5
Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar
- Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
Friday, Dec. 6
- Christmas in Montana
Thursday, Dec. 12
Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson
- Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
Friday, Dec. 13
Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks
- Christmas On My Mind
Thursday, Dec. 19
Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry
- A Family Christmas Gift
Friday, Dec. 20
Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle and Dion Johnstone
To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for all 40 festive flicks, head to HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.
