RICHMOND, Texas — Every year the Christmas decorations of Pecan Grove draw thousands of visitors. Home after home is decked in lights, live Christmas characters and impressive synchronized music displays.

“We are known for the lights,” said long time Pecan Grove resident Paul Christy. “I mean, I’m sure they can see us from space!”

Because of these beautiful displays, it might be hard to tell from the outside that some people inside the homes are truly hurting. Christy has heard of everything from job losses, to overwhelming medical needs and parents worried they can’t provide food or toys to their children.

“These are people that live right here among us, right here in pecan Grove and they have problems.”

So, Christy decided to start an online initiative called ‘Christmas Wish’ to offer help. Residents can discreetly send him an email with their wish. Christy then posts the wish to the neighborhood Facebook group, without the person’s full name, and residents or businesses can help grant it.

‘Christmas Wish’ launched on December 13, and in three days about $30,000 worth of help had been offered.

One wish reads in part, “Today I would like to nominate my Mom… this year has been very difficult for my mom. This year, Christmas Eve will mark the 10th anniversary of my father’s death. When he passed, we lost the majority of income that my family was receiving, and over the years it has gotten harder to keep up. Some things to consider helping my mom out with are groceries, gas, or something simple. These things may not seem like “gifts” but they will make a huge difference for my mom.”

That wish was granted, and someone donated a $1,000 gift card to Kroger.

Another wish read, in part, “I’m an elementary kindergarten school teacher in a low-income area. My wish is to be able to give all my students a gift for Christmas this year.”

That wish too was granted and the children will be receiving Frozen books, toy cars and Legos.

“So, the students will leave school with visions of the world’s greatest teacher dancing in their heads,” said Christy.

Other granted wishes include paid medical bills, toys for children, Christmas dinners and meal trains. The last wish will be granted on Christmas Eve.

Christy hopes that Pecan Grove’s ‘Christmas Wish’ will inspire other communities to help their neighbors in need too.

“It’s very heartwarming to see how good people are out here… they really are."

