HOUSTON -- Still making your Mother's Day plans? Does your mom like wings? Pluckers may be the place to go!

The restaurant chain is advertising a free meal for mom all day May 13, if you follow the right steps on social media:

"Take a photo with your son or daughter at PluckersPost that photo to Twitter, Instagram, or FacebookUse the hashtag #Pluckers Show your server your post and Mom gets a free meal! (up to $15 value)"

View a list of their locations here.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday in May each year. The first Mother’s Day was observed June 2, 1872. Here are 11 other things you may not know about the special day, tap here.

© 2018 KHOU