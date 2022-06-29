Worst times to drive, busiest corridors for Houston drivers on Fourth of July weekend

HOUSTON — Holiday weekend traffic on Houston area roadways is expected to pick up on Thursday as Texans get a jump start on the Fourth of July. But, pack your patience as AAA expects this to be the most traveled Fourth of July weekend to date.
“It’s looking like it is going to be a very busy one,” AAA spokesperson Joshua Zuber said. “Around 3.5 million Texans are traveling 50 miles or more away from home.”
Houstonian Kaylo Henry is among them.
“I’m from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and I’m going to go back home,” Henry said.
Henry is going to drive despite the high gas prices.
“I’m going to just go and do what I need to do to enjoy the holiday, and just run up the AMEX card,” Henry said.
AAA laid out the best and worst times to hit the roads.
Worst travel times
- Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Busiest corridors
- 610 Loop to Lyons Ave/Quitman Street
- I-10 J795 to J787
- Sjolander Rd to Crosby-Lynchburg Road
- I-10 E J775B to J789
- U.S. 90 to Thompson Road
- I-610 N J4A to J20
- South Braeswood Boulevard / North Braeswood Boulevard to I-69 / US 59 – Cleveland
- Downtown Houston
- I45 south J51 to J40B
- 610 North Loop Freeway to 610 South Loop Freeway
Airports are expected to be busy, too. AAA estimates 340,000 Texans will fly over the holiday weekend. Travelers are advised to arrive early and book parking in advance.
Delta Airlines is already expecting disruptions and is offering travel waivers to customers flying from July 1 through the Fourth.