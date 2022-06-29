Worst times to drive, busiest corridors for Houston drivers on Fourth of July weekend

Despite the high gas prices, millions of Texans will travel for the Fourth. Here are some tips to get you where you're going hassle-free.

HOUSTON — Holiday weekend traffic on Houston area roadways is expected to pick up on Thursday as Texans get a jump start on the Fourth of July. But, pack your patience as AAA expects this to be the most traveled Fourth of July weekend to date.

“It’s looking like it is going to be a very busy one,” AAA spokesperson Joshua Zuber said. “Around 3.5 million Texans are traveling 50 miles or more away from home.”

Houstonian Kaylo Henry is among them.

“I’m from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and I’m going to go back home,” Henry said.

Henry is going to drive despite the high gas prices.

“I’m going to just go and do what I need to do to enjoy the holiday, and just run up the AMEX card,” Henry said.

AAA laid out the best and worst times to hit the roads.

Let the 4th of July begin! This year AAA expects the most travelers ever for the 4th.Despite the high gas prices, millions of Texans will travel for the 4th. Coming up at 10 on #KHOU11, some tips to get you where you're going hassle free. #4thofjuly #travel pic.twitter.com/tsOfh6774b — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) June 30, 2022

Worst travel times

Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Busiest corridors

610 Loop to Lyons Ave/Quitman Street

I-10 J795 to J787

Sjolander Rd to Crosby-Lynchburg Road

I-10 E J775B to J789

U.S. 90 to Thompson Road

I-610 N J4A to J20

South Braeswood Boulevard / North Braeswood Boulevard to I-69 / US 59 – Cleveland

Downtown Houston

I45 south J51 to J40B

610 North Loop Freeway to 610 South Loop Freeway

Airports are expected to be busy, too. AAA estimates 340,000 Texans will fly over the holiday weekend. Travelers are advised to arrive early and book parking in advance.