HOUSTON -- It’s the weekend before the Fourth of July, a time when many families are making their holiday plans which will likely include fireworks.

This time of year is one of just a few when Texans are allowed to buy fireworks and you can bet people are flocking to stock up.

“Fourth of July is always a really really busy time for us,” said Sue Davis, spokesperson Top Dog Fireworks. “We will be continually restocking and restocking and restocking just constantly to try to keep up with the demand.”

Although private fireworks are banned in Houston’s city limits, most counties do allow them and Davis says you can find something for just about every age and price range.

For small kids, sparklers and poppers are always the favorite. They also sell several small novelty fireworks that may be appropriate for the kiddos.

For the average adult, Davis recommends ‘a cake’.

“A rectangular or square box with the tubes inside,” Davis explains. “You light them one time and you just walk away and they just go.”

And for the fireworks fanatic, artillery shells.

“You get a tube and you drop it and then you shoot it off and that gives some people really a lot of joy just blowing stuff up one at a time!”

If you’d rather leave it to the pros there are plenty of options. Fireworks displays are being held in the Woodlands, Katy, Downtown Houston, Pearland and Galveston, just to name a few.

“People see this as showing their patriotism for the Fourth of July,” Davis said.

Lighting Fireworks for the 4th is a tradition started in the 1770’s as a way to boost moral during the Revolutionary War, which stands a reminder that the 4th isn’t just about fun but freedom.

