HOUSTON — ‘Tis the season for presents and panic if you accidentally left someone off your list! Or perhaps you forgot a key ingredient to your homemade apple pie? With just hours to go before Christmas, where can you still get those last-minute items?

The National Retail Federation says 56% of shoppers spend the days before Christmas still shopping which is why many stores have special hours.

Kohl’s has been open 24 hours a day since Dec. 20. Those hours continue through until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Kohl’s is closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day.

Target will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day.

The Galleria Mall, Memorial City and First Colony Mall will all close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will all be closed Christmas Day.

If you need a last-minute gift Christmas Day, try Starbucks or Walgreens; most will be open.

As far as your grocery stores:

H-E-B is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Kroger has various opening times depending on the location, but they are open until 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Randall’s is open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Christmas Day.

