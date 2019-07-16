Editor's note: The above video from 2018 features a Louisville, Kentucky family who goes all out with their Halloween decor.

Yesterday I was in a Houston grocery store and noticed they were already putting out the 'Back to School' items.

As a child I remember seeing these displays, in the middle of summer, and getting a chill down my back. It was a capital reminder that school was just around the corner, and I'd no longer be able to sleep in everyday of the week.

It kind of makes sense that the school items are already out, however. Some parents like to get things done early, right? And the stores want the public to know- "we're your back-to-school headquarters."

But let's talk Halloween.

Here we are, early- to mid-July, and some stores already have their Halloween items out. Buzzfeed features several tweets that show stores all over the country swapping out their July 4th displays for Halloween displays.

Among the items: Bath and Body Works already has their fall/Halloween scented candles online, and Target is taking preorders for some Halloween items.

What do you think? Is it ever too early for Halloween? I'd like to skip the candles and just go for the candy.