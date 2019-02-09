HOUSTON — This is the 125th anniversary of Labor Day.

However, that’s only how long it has been a national holiday. The celebration of America’s laborers dates even further back.

According to the Department of Labor, the very first Labor Day holiday was Sept. 5, 1882.

The idea was to honor the greatest worker in the world: the American worker.

The first proposal for the holiday outlined plans for a street parade and festival. The inaugural celebration was held in Manhattan, and by the end of the day, an estimated 25,000 union workers and their families had gathered at a local park.

There was “an abundance of cigars, and lager beer kegs mounted in every conceivable place” at the post-parade party, according to newspaper reports.

137 years later, the country is still celebrating the American workforce on the first Monday in September.

For more information about the history of Labor Day, tap/click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM