Eggnog ice cream is here in time for the holidays

SAN ANTONIO — Eggnog fans, this is for you! Blue Bell is out with Eggnog Ice Cream, which arrives in stores beginning Monday.
It's an eggnog-flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and has a whipped topping swirl.
“Many people compare eggnog to ice cream because of its creamy texture,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place.”
Blue Bell said its Eggnog Ice Cream is available in the half-gallon size for a limited time.
Two additional holiday-inspired flavors are also now available in stores: Christmas Cookies Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream.