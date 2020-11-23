Volunteers and donations still needed for Thanksgiving Super Feast

Instead of hot meals served at the GRB, families will get whole turkeys and canned food to go this year due to the pandemic.

HOUSTON — Every year, thousands of meals are served on Thanksgiving at the George R. Brown Convention Center for the annual Super Feast.

The event is known as the largest feeding in the country. Organizers say the pandemic won’t change that.

“Of course, it’s going to look a little different this year. It’s a walk-up, drive-up, grab-and-go,” said Stephanie Lewis, regional director of the City Wide Club of America.

Instead of Thanksgiving plates shared around a table, families will get whole turkeys and canned food to go this year. Organizers plan to hand out at least 20,000 Thanksgiving baskets.

But with the holiday only a few days away, food and monetary donations are still needed. Donations will be accepted at the GRB on Wednesday. Lewis says there are still volunteer opportunities available, too.

“It is a little slower this year. I’m sure it is because of the pandemic and the need everyone feels to be cautious, but we have safety protocols in place to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” she said.

Lewis says all volunteers will be required to wear face coverings and get temperature checks. All volunteers must be 16 years old or older.

“The pandemic has impacted just about everyone you know, but we are dedicated to serve the community even if we have to make modifications to the way we do it,” she said.