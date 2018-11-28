For the first time ever Disney Parks will stream their annual “Candlelight Processional” live from Epcot.

The special holiday event is scheduled to take place December 4 at 8:15 p.m. Florida time with Neil Patrick Harris set to host.

It its blog, Disney describes the candlelight professional as a “must-do, chill-evoking live musical performance that celebrates the season and leaves entire families in awe.”

The free online event is part of the park’s #DisneyParksLIVE stream series.

To tune into the live stream on December 4, visit the Disney Parks Blog starting at 8:05 p.m. ET that night.

“We’ll be celebrating the joy of the season before and after the show – and would love to share some of your favorite Disney Parks holiday vacation photos as part of our stream. To have your photo considered, share it with us on Twitter with the hashtag #DisneyParksLIVE now," the park's blog stated.

