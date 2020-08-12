'They're Santa to us': Cypress woman surprises delivery drivers working overtime during pandemic

Seerat Nazmi set up a special snack station on her front doorstep to show appreciation for the delivery drivers who are extra busy this holiday season.

HOUSTON — During COVID-19 times, Seerat Nazmi has seen a lot of delivery drivers drop things off at her doorstep.

"Black Friday shopping, Christmas shopping, Amazon, grocery deliveries, we've been trying to be as COVID friendly as possible," Nazmi said.

The drivers are a lifeline, so she wanted to find a way to give back.

"These people are literally risking their lives every day to bring these things to us so we can keep ourselves safe and help stop the spread or at least slow it down," Nazmi said.

Her solution was kindness by way of a snack. She got the idea from her favorite Instagram star. Nazmi set up a snack station to thank the drivers for working so hard.

Her Ring doorbell camera captured the rest. Each man or woman was seemingly surprised by the treats on the cart. One man was even heard on camera saying, 'thank you' to the cart as he walked away.

"It's nice to see their happy reaction to something as small as snacks and water," Nazmi said.

It's a small gesture, but a meaningful one that's brightening the busiest weeks ahead for those making sure Christmas gets to our doorsteps.

"When I was refilling the station, I had a UPS driver, a woman, tell me, 'you're like Santa to us' and, I said, 'no, you're like Santa to us!" said Nazmi. "This is my milk and cookies to you for bringing us presents every day."

Nazmi is hoping her small snack station turns into one of many and inspires others to keep the kindness going.