HOUSTON — Two life-sized Nutcracker decorations were snatched from the front porch of an Oak Forest home and the theft was caught on camera.

The homeowners said it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The thief is seen on video walking up to the porch, unplugging the decorations and carrying them to a waiting van.

The homeowners weren't home at the time. They said each decoration costs about $150.