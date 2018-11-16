HOUSTON - Turkey Day is the only time of the year when it’s socially acceptable to eat, and only eat.

The National Turkey Federation says 88 percent of Americans will take in a little turkey on Thanksgiving.

In the U.S., 46 million gobblers are gobbled up every Thanksgiving. In just one day, that’s a fifth of all the turkeys eaten in the entire year.

The average weight of those birds is 15 pounds.

Turkeys are one of the healthier meats you can eat. But everything else on the table, not so much.

Let’s talk Stove Top. The stuffing maker says they sell around 60 million boxes every Thanksgiving. At only 110 calories per serving, you can just have one? Yeah right.

Green beans are good, though. Cranberries, too.

Eighty million pounds of cranberries and 40 million green bean casseroles are eaten every Thanksgiving. That’s healthy, right?

Sure, but then you’ve got the pie.

Fifty million pumpkin pies are eaten on Turkey Day. A million of those alone come from Costco, which might be how WalletHub came to the conclusion that on average, a person eats a whopping 4,500 calories alone on Thanksgiving.

