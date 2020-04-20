It's not easy to celebrate in a social-distancing society right now. We know that. And a lot of birthday parties and anniversary celebrations have been canceled or dramatically changed.

So let KHOU help you celebrate that big milestone. Every day, we're giving shout-outs to people in our community who are celebrating, but can't be with all of their friends and family.

Simply text a photo of the person celebrating to 713-526-1111 and we may mention them on air. We're also keeping a lot of the photos here on this page.

Happy anniversary or happy birthday from KHOU, Channel 11!