HOUSTON — Thanksgiving was celebrated in so many ways around Houston Thursday.

Thousands of runners trotted up and down uptown early Thanksgiving morning for the annual Turkey Trot, the race that helps to raise money for BakerRipley, a nonprofit that brings resources and education to Houston communities.

After that, downtown exploded with excitement for the 70th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day parade.

“We’ve seen the huge balloons. Those were cool," Abigail Traylor said.

Complete with everything from marching bands to giant balloons, even Orbit made an appearance.

“We’ve seen the Astros, we’ve seen the H-E-B, we’ve seen the girls dance, the high school, so everything’s been going well, enjoying it," Mycale Terry said.

And just down the road, it was lunch time at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Thousands filed through for the 41st annual Houston Superfeast, an event that’s more than just a meal.

“I’m going to go get my hair done. I’m going to go get me some clothes, and I'm going over there to get me some stuffed animals. But I'm going to eat first," Wanda Flowers said.

It was just last week that Superfeast was $53,000 short, asking for donations to which the community delivered.

“And we were also short thousands of pounds of food. It takes about 30,000 food to actually put this event on free of charge for the entire city every single year," said Superfeast spokesperson Nicole Lopez.

And the feeding didn’t stop there.

Over at Gallery Furniture, Mattress Mack served up to 5,000 people in the form of food trucks.

“Share some unity and community through great fellowship and great food," Mattress Mack said.

It's an offering, many say, they wouldn’t have otherwise.

“I don’t always get Meals on Wheels, but I can come here and get full. Yes, yes, we need this," Sheila Crumedy said.

