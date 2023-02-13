Valentine's Day costs climb this year -- average person spending $192

The consumer price index shows cards and gift wrap are up 16% from a year ago, candy is up 11%, dining out is up 8% and jewelry and flowers are up about 6%.

HOUSTON — Valentine’s Day can be expensive every year, but this year, inflation may make it hit your wallet just a little harder.

Inside Breen’s Florist on Post Oak, football may be over, but their Super Bowl is ready to kick off.

“Today is a great day," President Marcia Wilson said. “Production is right on schedule. So we’re feeling really good today.”

With over 1,000 deliveries Monday and Tuesday, Wilson said they started planning months ago and even brought in extra coolers to help with demand.

“In our world of running and the pace and everything that we do, you need to stop and smell the roses. I know that’s a cliché, but it’s important," Wilson said.

And flowers, while clearly very popular, they aren’t even the most bought item on Valentine’s Day. That title goes to candy.

The National Retail Federation said Americans will spend $26 billion this year on Valentine’s Day, spending an average of $192.80 per person.

Top gifts

Candy (57%)

Greeting cards (40%)

Flowers (37%)

An evening out (32%)

But this year, all of that is costing more.

The consumer price index shows cards and gift wrap are up 16% from a year ago, candy is up 11%, dining out is up 8%, and jewelry and flowers are up about 6%.

But Wilson said a lot of early planning has kept them from raising prices.

“We have been able to control and maintain our prices this year to be at the same level as last year if not better on some things. We made some really really great buys early," Wilson said.

And they’re making extra for anyone who forgot.