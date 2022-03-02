2022 Fish Fry Guide: Where to find fish in Houston for Lent

Many Christians avoid eating meat on Fridays in the 40 days leading up to Easter, so bring on the fish! Here's our running list of where to find the fish fry events.

HOUSTON — Every year around this time, you may notice a lot more fish and seafood is being offered at restaurants. That's because we're in the season of Lent, which is a 40-day long religious observance (excluding Sundays) of fasting and repenting while preparing for Easter.

Christians usually give up something and/or devote themselves as volunteers during the season to help focus on their relationship with God.

Lent 2022 runs until April 17 (Easter Sunday).

During this time, many Christians will be avoiding meat and turning to fish on Fridays. Many churches and restaurants offer fish fry events and other Lent-friendly options on Fridays as helpful substitutions.

So, bring on the fish! Here's our list of events that we'll keep updated throughout the season.

Knights of Columbus Council - St. Michael

Multiple council groups under the Knights of Columbus will have fish plates available for adults and kids.

For KoC Council #14700, prices range between $12-15 for the adult plates and the kids' plates are $6. You can also get a dessert for $2 a slice. Proceeds will benefit local charities supported by the council.

Plates will be served from 5 - 7 p.m. every Friday starting March 4. It's best to order your plate(s) before 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Walk-ups are not guaranteed to be served. Plates will not be available on Good Friday (April 15).

Knights of Columbus Council - Prince of Peace

KoC Council #8482 will have Friday Fish Fry events at two locations. Like the previous council, they will also have adults' and kids' plates every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday. Proceeds will benefit charities supported by this council.

Choices for the main entrée are fish (fried or grilled) and fried shrimp. They'll also come with hush puppies, cole slaw a either a baked potato or French fries. Plates will be available for dine-in or take-out.

Locations

Zaka Road Family Center - 9623 Zaka Rd, Houston, 77064 (Open 4:30-7:30 p.m.; $1 bingo and cash bar also available)