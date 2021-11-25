Nearly 30,000 served at City Wide Club's 43rd annual Super Feast

Hundreds of volunteers helped dish out warm meals on Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON — City Wide Club held its 43rd annual Thanksgiving Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday. It was their first in-person event since the pandemic began.

Organizers said this year was a little different than years past, where they offered both dine-in, and drive-thru grab-and-go style plates. They said this year’s effort fed almost 30,000 families.

The long line outside the GRB gave a glimpse of the great need. Inside, people like Sebrina Black said they were happy to be there.

“Makes me feel like I’m home like I’m with family and friends,” she said.

Black said she didn’t have a place to go this Thanksgiving, so she was grateful for the Super Feast.

"Giving us a meal, giving us a warm place to be inside. It's raining outside," she said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green also attended the event. They helped serve plates to families and thanked the hundreds of volunteers that showed up to help.